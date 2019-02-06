DRE - St. Catherine Elementary School, Valley City

St. Catherine Elementary School and Parish is seeking a dynamic leader to serve as the Director of Religious Education beginning July 1, 2019. St. Catherine School is beyond its 100th year, currently serving children in kindergarten through grade six. The Director of Religious Education is the administrative leader of the total religious education program of the parish who supervises, observes and evaluates staff as well as the instructional program. The director is responsible for establishing a positive school climate, promoting positive communications between school, parish and community while managing religious education resources and budget. A successful candidate must be a practicing Catholic with knowledge of the Catholic teachings, demonstrate successful communication and public relation skills, have experience with supervisory responsibilities and hold a Bachelor’s degree. Preferred qualifications include current teacher license, two-years teaching experience, current principal credential, experience with budget management, school administration, fundraising, and Microsoft suite. Submit a cover letter addressing all qualifications as listed above, resume, and three professional references with contact information postmarked by February 22, 2019 to: St. Catherine School, Attention: Jenny Faure, 540 3rd Ave NE Valley City, ND 58072 or via e-mail to jenny.faure@k12.nd.us. Application review will begin February 25, 2019.