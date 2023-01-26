Early Childhood Center Director, Williston

We are now accepting applications for Center Director at Little Joe’s in Williston, North Dakota. This is Williston’s newest childcare facility. St. Joseph’s is dedicated to providing quality childcare, interactive learning and memorable experiences. We are looking for a highly motivated person who is willing to inspire and be part of a great team. Little Joe’s Childcare Center has been built to provide quality care for 80 children, ages birth through 5 years.
Must possess strong written and verbal communication skills and be able to work collaboratively with children, parents, and staff. The Early Childhood Director must be a multi-tasker and manage time well; be caring, decision and detail-oriented.
This is an excellent chance to join a friendly, vibrant and dynamic team environment. Recent early childhood graduates are encouraged to apply.
If you want to be the Early Childhood Director, you will need to be able to:
Oversee all operations and procedures of the early childhood center.
Building and maintaining quality education in our center by focusing on curriculum development and implementation.
Providing an inviting environment for teaching staff that encourages and guides professional growth.
Provide an environment that is inclusive of social, emotional, academic, creative, and physical development of all children.
Build and establish positive relationships with the parish, school, and community that supports a diverse student population and reflects the mission and vision of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church.
Willingness to lead by example and jump into a classroom to help out as needed.
Responsible for the hiring and overseeing of the center’s employees.
Ensure compliance with all rules, regulations, and policies of North Dakota Department of Human Services.
Hold a Bachelor’s Degree in Education (Elementary or Early Childhood). A person with an Elementary Education degree must also have a concentration in Early Childhood Development.
Must be certified or become certified as a Director of Child Care Centers per North Dakota Department of Human Services.
Three years of experience as a classroom teacher of young children preferred.
Three to five years of experience in managing childcare facilities is also preferred.
Must pass a background check through the State of North Dakota and the Diocese of Bismarck Catholic Schools/Churches.
We are proud to offer a complete benefits package:
Paid Health Insurance Policy (100% of a single plan; 75% of a family plan)
401K with employer contribution
Paid time-off
Ongoing and free professional development
Generously discounted childcare
Paid holidays
Working in a newly built childcare facility
If you are looking for a long-term career opportunity and want to be part of a FUN, creative and energetic team that has a positive lifelong impact on children, we invite you to apply today!!