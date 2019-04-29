Echoes of Easter May 5

The 6th Annual Echoes of Easter celebration will be held on Sunday, May 5th at 2:30 pm at Trinity Lutheran Church, Bismarck (502 N 4th St). The concert will feature several choirs, including the Central Dakota Children’s Choir, McCabe Methodist Chancel Choir, Lord of Life Lutheran Church Choir, Sister Idelle Badt of Annunciation Monastery, and Therese Kulas, Strikepoint Bell Choir from Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, and the First Pacific Islander Christian Church of North Dakota. The theme of the celebration will be the new life we are given in Christ. The event will also feature the North Dakota Youth Correctional Center graduation song and video. Coffee, cookies and fellowship will follow the performances. Echoes of Easter is free and open to the public. There will be a free-will offering taken during the event to benefit the re-entry ministries Heart River Bridges of Hope and Ministry on the Margins. For more information contact: Sister Kathleen Atkinson, 701-426-8747 or Pastor Renee Splichal Larson 701.595.3961.