Elementary/Middle School Principal, Breckenridge, MN

The St. Mary of the Presentation Catholic Church in Breckenridge, MN is seeking qualified candidates for the position of principal for its elementary/middle School (grades pre-k through 8th) for the 2019-2020 school year. The principal will be the spiritual, instructional and administrative leader and will be responsible for the effective operation of the school as a Catholic educational institution with a focus on fostering academic excellence and Catholic faith formation. The qualified candidate will be an active, practicing Catholics in good standing, possessing or pursuing a master’s degree in educational leadership or related field and have a valid teaching license. Preferred qualifications also include experience in both the classroom and leadership roles with the ability to work collaboratively and communicate effectively. More information regarding the responsibilities of the position and the description of the school and its programs is available on the school website www.stmarysschoolbreck.com Interested candidates are to submit a cover letter, resume, a minimum of three professional references, and a brief essay outlining the candidate’s educational philosophy in a Catholic School setting. Please send all correspondence to the Search Committee, St. Mary of the Presentation Church, 221 4th St. N. Breckenridge, MN 56520 or email Linda Johnson at ljohnson@stmarysschoolbreck.com.