Elementary School Principal – St. John’s Academy, Jamestown

St. John’s Academy in Jamestown, ND is seeking a dynamic educational leader to serve as Principal. The school serves children pre-school through grade six along with a child care program. The Principal is the administrative and instructional leader of the total school program who supervises, observes and evaluates staff and the instructional program, establishes a positive school climate, promotes positive communications between the school and community, and manages school resources and budget. The principal will also play a key role, working closely with the pastor, to conduct a capital campaign to raise needed funds for an extensive remodel and large addition to the school building/property. In addition, the principal will work with the pastor and building committee to develop detailed building and remodel plans and will take an active role during the construction period. Multiple meeting outside the work day will be required. Additional responsibilities and other duties as assigned. Successful candidate must be a practicing Catholic with knowledge of Catholic teachings. Candidates also must hold and be able to obtain current ND Teaching Certificate and ND Principal’s Credential. Apply immediately, position open until filled with anticipated start date of July 16, 2018. Submit cover letter, resume, administrator application, licensures, transcripts and three letters of recommendation to Msgr. Jeffrey Wald at: jeffrey.wald@fargodiocese.org