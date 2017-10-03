Elevating their voices

by Amanda Evinger

Getting children fascinated with sacred music may not be as tricky as one would think.



“Children respond very well to chant, and it comes to them so easily,” said Fr. Wayne Sattler, the Church of Saint Anne in Bismarck. “Sometimes children may not feel that they can sing, but they find that they can chant. It is an easy melody that is catchy and attractive to them. It may not be the most flashy, but when it is introduced to them at a young age, they understand it.”



This August, a Chant Camp session was held at Saint Anne's. It was attended by 52 children ages seven to 17. Each camp day began with a gathering game, followed by vocal warm-up exercises, and the praying of the Litany of the Saints. The campers were then split into three different choirs for rehearsals. Each choir had special music in preparation to sing for the weekend vigil Mass (the culminating activity of the camp), some of which was in Latin. The camp also included time for snacks, recess, and lessons on topics such as the liturgy and the history of sacred music. The camp concluded with awards and prizes, for accomplishments like “smooth tone” and “joyful expression.” This encouraged each of them to strive to give their best during the camp week and work on virtues specifically needed as singers for holy Mass.



The camp session was directed by Lillian Bielinski, who works at Saint Anne’s, assisting with the children’s choirs and singing and playing the organ for Masses. Lillian holds a Master's Degree in Sacred Music. Sara Schuster, Director of Music at St. Anne’s, also helped to coordinate the camp, along with the help of the following University of Mary students: Madeline Schueller, Dominick Goettle, Anne Storick and Abigail Landsteiner.



“During the week, the children learned about the order of the Mass and the history of Gregorian Chant, and even had the opportunity to compose their own chants,” Lillian said. “One of my favorite moments of the week was when the youngest choir, the Cherubim (ages 7-9), sang their chant compositions for each other. I was amazed with their creativity as many of the children picked beautiful prayers such as 'Jesus, I trust in You' or entire Bible verses and sang them with melodies that musically emphasized the most important words.”



Brad and Christa Wiederholt are grateful that their sons, Samuel, 10, and Gabriel, 8, had such an impressionable experience at Chant Camp.



“It was great to see our children having fun with such an ancient and beautiful part of our faith,” Christa said. “We also loved that our children had the opportunity to be with the camp leaders, who love their Catholic faith and love singing. We feel that it was a wonderful experience for them to sing the Latin chants during the Mass. And, since they both study Latin for school, it was good to see them use the language in such a meaningful way.”



In the end, the campers walked away with an invaluable gift—that of becoming well acquainted with a musical language that speaks the words of Mother Church herself.



“Chant Camp offered so much to the children as well as the leaders,” Lillian shared. “We give the children great music, and we see how far they can go with it. I feel it is so essential for children to be exposed to chant because it is a treasure of our Catholic faith. As the documents of Vatican II state, Gregorian Chant is 'of inestimable value, greater than that of any other art.' It is a music exceedingly praised by our Church as a means to unite and elevate us in prayer.”



Most importantly, learning more about Gregorian Chant also helps children draw nearer to Christ, their eternal friend, who continually offers Himself in the Sacrifice of the Mass.



“In general, knowing how to sing Gregorian Chant gives children a way to participate more fully in the Mass,” Lillian said. “Furthermore, I think Chant gives our children a sense of the sacred and formation in Catholic culture. I loved witnessing the campers enthusiasm for music and their love for God and each other. It was a joy to spend a week singing together!”



Father Sattler observed, “What a sad mistake it would be to somehow regard Gregorian Chant as an ancient relic of the Church.”



He went on to explain how “to this day the General Instruction of the Roman Missal (GIRM) continue to instruct us on how 'the main place should be given, all things being equal, to Gregorian chant, as being proper to the Roman Liturgy.' (41) And that 'it is desirable that they know how to sing together at least some parts of the Ordinary of the Mass in Latin.' (41) The desire of the Church remains clear. Gregorian Chant is the music written particularly for the sacred liturgy, and Latin is the language of the Universal Church.”



In an article on St. Gregory the Great, Fr. Prosper Gueranger explains: The Roman Liturgy, which owes to him [St. Gregory the Great] some of its finest Hymns, may be considered as his work, at least in this sense, that it was he who collected together and classified the prayers and rites drawn up by his predecessors, and reduced them to the form, in which we now have them. He collected also the ancient chants of the Church, and arranged them in accordance with the rules and requirements of the Divine Service. Hence it is, that our sacred music is called the Gregorian Chant, which gives such solemnity to the Liturgy, and inspires the soul with respect and devotion during the celebration of the great Mysteries of our Faith.



Father Sattler reflected on how true he found this to be in his first pastoral assignment when he taught the children how to chant the Latin propers of the Mass. The parents soon commented on how their children were all chanting the “Sanctus”, and “Agnus Dei” at home, and were very excited when it came time to implement it at Sunday Mass.” The Chant Camp hosted at St. Anne’s these past two years has proven to bear the same fruit, it serves to further engage the children in the Liturgy.



There’s hope to host the chant camp again next August. For more information, email Lillian Bielinski at lillianbielinski@gmail.com or call Sara Schuster at Saint Anne's parish office at 701-223-1549.

