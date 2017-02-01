Empowering children with independence

by Sonia Mullally, DCA Editor

In the fall of 2016, Christ the King Elementary School in Mandan implemented the first Montessori-based program in the diocese Catholic schools. The unique approach to early education has proven to be a good fit.



Students ages 3 to 6 participate in the program with 40 children enrolled—20 students in two classroom environments.



“The biggest strengths of the Montessori method for the intellectual development of the child are a keen awareness of the developmental stage of each child, and freedom of choice given to the child,” Fr. Schneider, pastor at Christ the King, explained. “Rather than all children progressing together through a curriculum, the Montessori curriculum is in the materials in the room. The adult guide pays attention to how each child is developing, and connects him to the appropriate materials at the right time to meet his or her needs. For instance, one of our three-year-old students already reads. Once the adult guide discovered this, the child’s skill served as a key to unlock her personality and connect her even more to the environment.”



Ashley David and Cate Zebroski serve as co-directresses for the program as they direct children to their work.



“We love to offer the children independence and confidence as they work in our environments. They are empowered by choosing work and repeating lessons independently. The children and the materials are the true teachers,” David noted. “If they want to read we offer them the tools to do so, if they want to sew we help them be successful. With the Montessori Method, the children feel valued and their dignity as humans is cherished.”



Fr. Schneider added, “It is worth noting that these are not just interesting ideas or theories. Dr. Montessori developed this method from a life dedicated to teaching in contact with people of a variety of cultures around the world. It really works! Some children in our program are learning skills that are commonly taught in in middle to upper grade school.”



The children’s response to freedom in the Montessori environment is irreplaceable, according to David. “They determine what to spend their time doing and use the materials within the expectations that are set. They find interest and motivation to learn because a teacher-based standard is not pushed upon them. We see quality work beyond what is typically expected from children of this age. Children are also developing an internal sense of order and community. They learn to care for the environment and others by working to set the table, dress themselves, prepare food, clean the environment, and maintain a peaceful place to work.”



Father Schneider is quick to note that the greatest strength of a fully-developed Montessori school is the way faith is integrated. “Dr. Montessori saw formation in scripture, liturgy and the Christian life as the capstone of her method,” he said.



The children also utilize the space devoted to the Catechesis of the Good Shepherd program that’s part of Christ the King’s religious education. Here, they explore aspects directly connected to the faith in a Montessori environment. To give an idea of how richly catechesis is developed in the Montessori school, Fr. Schneider explained a few things that the four year olds can explore including the regions of Israel at the time of Jesus, key parables in scripture, nomenclature for all the linens and vestments at Mass, and key liturgical terms like "epiclesis" and why they are important in our celebration.



“The children have the freedom to have a highly formed interior life. One of our children recently learned that the Magi brought gifts to the King at Epiphany,” Fr. Schneider explained. “When given a chance to draw, he depicted Jesus on the cross. At Jesus' feet, the child drew the gifts of the Magi—gold, frankincense and myrrh. From his own developed life of prayer, he recognized that Jesus is the King on the Cross, and even there, the gifts of the Magi are brought. This is highly developed theology, from the crayon of a 4-year-old!”



When asked what he says to parents who inquire about considering the Montessori program at Christ the King for their child, Fr. Schneider replied with a simple, “Come and see!”



David reiterated Father’s comment with an invitation. In fact, the children are taught to greet visitors to their room with a handshake and words of welcome. David said it’s a way to teach the children kindness and hospitality.



“The first step is to come and observe. Just as the child, adults learn through experience. We cannot fully explain the beauty of the children or the materials. The second step is to talk with other parents who have experienced the beauty of Montessori. It truly speaks for itself.”



The enrollment process for next year has begun. Students enrolled in the classrooms right now will have priority for next year, then students within the parish are considered, and students on the wait list from the previous year will be next. Then, if spots remain, it will be open to the public. David said there will likely be a waiting list again due to the positive response of the program and its proven success.

