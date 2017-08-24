ENCOUNTER – 2017 High School Youth Rally

The 2017 High School Youth Rally will be held on Thursday, October 19 from 1:00-10:00 PM at the University of Mary. This year’s event will feature SONAR – a Catholic band from the Twin Cities that has been making vibrant, vocally driven music for 20 years. Registration is only $25! Clergy, Religious and Chaperones are free, but must still register. All youth must be affiliated with a parish or school group. See your parish/school contact for more details. Visit bismarckdiocese.com/high-school-youth-rally for more information.