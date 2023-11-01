Encounter the Eucharist at Bismarck’s Church of Corpus Christi

In response to the three-year National Eucharistic Revival called for by the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops, several parishes around the diocese are offering events, during the parish phase, to facilitate an enkindling of love and devotion to Jesus’ Real Presence in the Most Holy Eucharist.
The Church of Corpus Christi in Bismarck is offering “Encounter Nights”— a series of evenings to draw the faithful deeper into their relationship with Jesus. These Encounter Nights will be opportunities for Scripture, meditation, reflections by clergy, adoration of the Blessed Sacrament, sacred silence, praise music and the sacrament of reconciliation to cultivate a reverent atmosphere for an encounter with Jesus in the Eucharist.
The events began in October, but there are three more Encounter Nights to attend. The Tuesday, Dec. 12 event will focus on the meaning of the Holy Mass and feature the Chaplet of Divine Mercy in song. After the new year begins, mark your calendars for two additional Encounter Nights on Tuesday, Feb. 27 and Thursday, April 18. All events will be from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Everyone is welcome to attend.
Special event on April 9
During this parish phase of the National Eucharistic Revival, the diocesan Office of Continuing Education for Clergy invites the laity of the diocese to a special presentation on the Eucharist by Dr. Lawrence Feingold on Tuesday, April 9 from 7 to 8 p.m. at the Church of Corpus Christi in Bismarck.
Feingold was born of a Jewish father and Protestant mother and raised without religious beliefs. He and his wife, also Jewish, converted to Catholicism in 1989 after his love for art brought him to Italy. Upon completing his academic studies at the Pontifical University of the Holy Cross in Rome, and Studium Biblicum Franciscanum, Jerusalem, he taught at the Miles Christi House of Formation in Argentina and Ave Maria University in Florida. Currently, Dr. Feingold is a professor of theology and philosophy at Kenrick-Glennon Seminary in St. Louis where a number of diocesan priests have attended, and our seminarians continue to study. He will be in Bismarck to present at the Spring Clergy Conference and will offer an evening for the laity to learn more about the Eucharist. All are invited to attend this presentation.