Encouraging those who hear the call

One of the ways that lay people can support and promote vocations in the Bismarck Diocese is through the Serra Club, also known by their new name—St. Serra Vocations Apostolate.
Members of the diocese’s two chapters—Bismarck/Mandan and Minot—not only supports religious vocations for priests, deacons, sisters and brothers, but membership also deepens their own spirituality.
According to Amy Schmidt, vice-president of membership for the Bismarck/Mandan chapter, “Members are encouraged to recognize and respond in their own lives, to God’s call to holiness in Jesus Christ through the Holy Spirit. It’s been an honor to be a part of a prayerful and fruitful lay apostolate.”
She had never even heard of the organization until a friend invited her to a meeting. She joined a short time later in 2021.
“I joined because I believe strongly in the power of prayer and in religious vocations,” Schmidt said. “I knew our diocese was somewhat of a worldwide anomaly for cultivating and producing a high number of seminarians per capita and I thought this particular group of Catholic men and women of all ages and backgrounds is part of that reason.”
The attraction for Schmidt was the mission to create a culture for vocations while also nurturing the holiness of members.
“I’ve enjoyed meeting new people of all ages and growing in my faith by their mentorship and from our monthly luncheon guest speakers,” she said. “Currently we have 96 members, and we are praying for and helping support 20 in formation.”
In 2022, the Bismarck chapter gifted $30,000 to our diocese’s religious vocations through an annual breakfast/bake sale and donations. Recently, the group went from two luncheons a month to one plus a Mass on 4th Saturday of each month at Cathedral of the Holy Spirit followed by fellowship, coffee and donuts.
Special gatherings include the annual Christmas luncheon and the summer gathering for those in formation for the priesthood and religious life and their parents. It includes Mass with Bishop Kagan and a dinner afterwards. After this year’s meal, $11,000 was distributed throughout the diocese to Assumption Abbey, Annunciation Monastery, the St. Mary Sisters, Servants of the Children of Light, Handmaids of the Heart of Jesus and Sacred Heart Monastery. Those in formation and all priests also receive hand-written birthday and anniversary cards offering them support and prayers.
Regarding the name change, Schmidt said, “Officially we will always be the Serra Club, but we will also be known as the Saint Serra Vocations Apostolate.” She explained the new name more accurately reflects their mission.
Minot Chapter
In Minot, every summer at the Flickertail Gardens at the North Dakota State Fairgrounds, the Serra Club of North Central North Dakota hosts the “The Big Smoke” where amateur BBQ pit masters enter a head-to-head competition with their culinary skills. Good food, trophies and the opportunity to interact with priests and seminarians is a way to raise awareness for vocations. The 23-member group raised approximately $15,000, all to support vocations within our diocese.
Brenda Artz, president of the Minot chapter, said events such as The Big Smoke “are dedicated to enriching our Catholic community, fostering a culture where young people can hear if Jesus Christ is calling them to the priesthood and religious life, and along the way, helping each other learn about our Catholic faith.”
The educational opportunities through welcoming priests to speak at monthly Saturday morning meetings after Mass and breakfast is something Artz especially appreciates. They also organize other events such as a retreat before Advent and a priest appreciation dinner in the fall.
“A major prayer initiative that the Serra Club of North Central North Dakota coordinated with every parish in the diocese this year was the 31 Rosary Club," Artz explained. Parishioners from every diocese were invited to sign up to pray the rosary for vocations on a specific day of each month. “Every day in this diocese many people are now offering the rosary for vocations. It may very well be the most fruitful initiative that we have undertaken.”
History of the Serra Club
Serra USA began in 1935 with a small group of lay people in Seattle wanting to promote and foster vocations to the priesthood and consecrated religious life. They chose as their patron, St. Junipero Serra, the Spanish Franciscan priest, and missionary to California. The group began spreading so that in 1938, the five existing groups established Serra International. It continued to spread throughout the world, working with their bishops and dioceses and religious vocation directors to encourage and support vocations. Serra activities include attending meetings with speakers focusing on topics of importance for Catholics and on vocations and affirming seminarians, priests and religious through prayers, cards, financial support and gifts at Christmas and Easter.
When Bishop Hilary Hacker came to the Bismarck Diocese in 1962 from the Archdiocese of St. Paul and Minneapolis, he was well-acquainted with the Serra Club through their activities in the St. Paul area. He invited Catholic lay leaders to begin a chapter here. The Minot chapter chartered on Dec. 23, 2014.
Meaningful support
Joseph Richter, a diocesan seminarian from the Church of Saint Anne in Bismarck who also has two uncles who are priests in the diocese, called the Serra club a “tremendous organization” that not only for the financial support but for the prayers.
“Each day,” he said, “we are lifted up in prayer by the members of the Serra Club which helps us go through each day of our rigorous formation.”
Richter said he especially enjoys the bi-annual gathering where seminarians can talk with Serra Club members as well as brother seminarians and all the different vocations throughout the diocese. “The support of the Serra Club allows us to see how much our diocese loves the priesthood and their desire for us to serve them as good and holy priests,” he added.
Fr. Nick Schneider, director of the Office of Worship for the diocese and pastor at St. Vincent de Paul in Crown Butte, said he always appreciated the prayers. And as a seminarian with a single mother unable to send him an allowance, the extra gift at Christmas meant he was able to go out to eat or go to a movie.
“I always appreciated the cards from the organization and sometimes from members,” he said. “They would say things like, ‘Hey, Nick, know that I’m praying for you and looking forward to you getting back.’ It was so uplifting. Even now on my priestly anniversary, they will send me a note.”
Father Jordan Dosch, the diocesan vocations director noted that deciding to answer the call to a vocation is not an easy decision. “Knowing you have support from the community makes it easier,” he said. “They are good about sending cards and letting us know they are praying for us. When you are away, it means a lot to hear from people in the home diocese where you will return that they are thinking and praying for you.”
For more information on the Bismarck Mandan group, email BismarckMandanSerra@gmail.com or call Amy Schmidt at 701-471-6099. To connect with the Minot club at serraclub.ncnd@gmail.com or call Brenda Artz at 701-838-1212.