End of summer notes and reminders

With this August issue of the Dakota Catholic Action, I would like to give everyone an update on what has been happening in our diocese over the last few months. After an extended review of our parishes and discussions with the members of our presbyteral council, I have reorganized two parish clusters. The Belfield cluster has been altered so that Sts. Peter & Paul Parish, New Hradec is now attached to Queen of Peace Parish, Dickinson. The Beach cluster has been altered so that St. Mary Parish, Medora is now reattached to St. Bernard Parish, Belfield. Secondly, I have altered the status of the four mission parishes served by St. Peter Parish, Fort Yates. The parishes of St. Elizabeth, Cannon Ball, St. James, Porcupine, St. Philomena, Selfridge, and Sacred Heart, Solen, are now oratories still served by St. Peter, Fort Yates. All of this took effect on July 1, 2022.
Recall that our National Eucharistic Revival began with the celebration of the Solemnity of Corpus Christi in June. Father Brian Gross is the coordinator of our diocesan efforts, and we will be publishing soon, what has been planned for the first year of the revival which is the diocesan year. It is my fervent hope and prayer that all of us will increase and deepen our love for the Most Holy Eucharist and become an even stronger Eucharistic people who give glory to God by our lives and bring others to Him by our good example.
This month of August has us celebrating several wonderful feasts and the Solemnity of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary. This year, since the Assumption falls on a Monday it is not a day of obligation, but I urge all to be at Mass on this day and thank God for the gift of Our Blessed Mother to the world and to seek her intercession for us before the throne of grace. Other feasts for us to know and celebrate are St. Alphonsus Liguori, St. John Vianney, the Transfiguration of the Lord, St. Dominic, St Lawrence, St. Clare, St. Bernard, The Queenship of the Blessed Virgin Mary, St. Bartholomew, St. Monica, and the Passion of St. John the Baptist. Please do be at Mass on these wonderful days and read the lives of these saints. You will be edified.
Finally, as it happens every year, our excellent Catholic schools across the diocese will reopen. I am so grateful to all our teachers and administrators for their devotion to Catholic school education, as I am to all of you parents who make the sacrifice to send your children to our schools so that we can assist you in your responsibility to form your children in our precious Catholic faith. To you parents who may not be sending your children to one of our Catholic schools, I ask that you at least investigate our schools as a better alternative. I don’t think you will be disappointed.
I hope your summer has been good and peaceful and enjoy the rest of it. However, don’t take a vacation from Mass, confession and good works.