Enhancing the faith through homeschooling

For homeschooling families like the Wiederholts, of Bismarck, a typical school day is all about fostering a profound love for God, as well as for one another and the beautiful world He has created.
“Throughout each day, we not only study the basic school subjects, but we also read great books, work together, pray together and play together,” Christa said. “We have the opportunity for a shared culture that revolves around our Catholic faith. The flexibility of homeschooling also allows us to go to daily Mass together whenever we can.”
For the past eight years, Christa and her husband Brad have cherished countless meaningful moments home-educating their children: Sam, Gabriel, Nicholas and Juliana. By embracing a love of learning together, they also embrace what it means to be a family.
“Over the years, we’ve found numerous unexpected benefits to homeschooling,” Christa explained. “One thing we love is how our children know each other so well and are such good friends. Even as they grow older, their own siblings and parents are the most important people in their lives. Since family life is critical to fostering children’s faith, it has been a blessing that our family is together so much of the time.”
By seeking the truth together, they can savor the joy of being children of God, a people “set apart” to bring forth His glorious reign on earth.
“We live in a time where the culture is doing its best to steal the faith away from our children and pull families apart,” Christa said. “Though no educational model is perfect, homeschooling counteracts the culture’s destructive pull as it offers both a refuge and a unique way to actively live out our faith through shared experiences, supportive community and a solid Catholic curriculum. Through homeschooling, each member of our whole family is learning to love what is good, true, and beautiful.”
As a certified teacher, Christa has been truly satisfied with the quality of resources offered to provide the education her children have received. Overall, she is grateful her family took a “leap of faith” and opened their hearts to His gracious will.
“We started out homeschooling because, as a teacher, I thought it would be fun to teach my own children,” she said. “We didn't understand much about it, but we did know of several impressive homeschooling families. We felt that God was calling us to give it a try, and we are so glad we did.”
Just as the Wiederholts find tremendous joy in homeschooling their children, so do numerous other families in our diocese and beyond. In fact, according to the National Home Education Research Institute, there are currently over 2.3 million homeschool students in the U.S., and the number appears to be continually growing at an estimated rate of 2 to 8% annually over the past few years.
Stephanie Trautman and her husband Chad homeschool four of their nine children for several reasons, particularly religious ones.
“Up here in Garrison, we don't have access to a Catholic school system,” she shared. “When I decided to homeschool, I chose a curriculum that is specifically based on the Catholic faith, so that my children can get a strong spiritual foundation. I am the director of religious education at our parish, and my kids attend CCD, so their homeschool religion texts are in addition to what they learn there. We use Catholic Heritage Curricula, and its texts are all presented from a Catholic point-of-view. They are so beautiful, and include great works of religious art and spiritual exercises for the children to practice throughout the liturgical year.”
Ultimately, Stephanie has concluded that homeschooling nurtures the hearts, minds and souls of everyone involved.
“Overall, I have seen that homeschooling really strengthens a family's faith—not only of the children, but also of the parents,” Stephanie noted. “It builds up our spiritual lives as mothers and fathers as well. The efficient homeschooling way of life gives us more time together as a family, and allows us to do more devotions together.”
And, according to Christa, it also strengthens the local Catholic community, and the world beyond.
“We are so fortunate to have a large community of Catholic homeschooling families in the area,” she said. “This allows us so many opportunities for educational, social and faith-related activities. Our children are able to see the example of other families on a weekly basis, which strengthens their own faith.”
Fr. Basil Atwell, OSB, pastor at the parishes in Garrison, Max and White Shield, is a long-time supporter of homeschooling families in our diocese and can't share his enthusiasm enough.
“People who are homeschooling recognize that there is a problem with our culture, which has grown so focused on selfishness and self-gratification. They understand that things like un-monitored social media access are very dangerous to young people. They are seeking to preserve their children from these dangers and give them a faith-filled life. The homeschooling environment is very similar to that of the monastery, but designed for the family,” he said.
Father Basil feels that homeschooling provides an ideal venue for opening the luminous treasure chest of Catholicism before the inquisitive minds of young children.
“We are talking about the salvation of souls here,” Fr. Basil said. “Homeschooling allows parents to infuse each course with the truths of our religion. A lot of the Catholic homeschooling programs out there are designed specifically to help children learn to see with the 'eye of faith.' They are directed towards a divine being, who cares for each and every fiber of their beings. This Catholic point-of-view really sinks in to the children's hearts and minds, and makes a difference in their lives—a difference that remains.”
He also believes that homeschooling allows parents to embrace the Church's most profound mandate to be the “first teachers” of their children.
“Parents are called to be the 'first teachers' of their children by forming them in the Catholic faith, and in other aspects of life,” Fr. Basil explained. “It is only by God's good grace that we have the privilege to direct the lives, hearts and minds of children to Him. What chance will they have, growing up in this culture, if they don't have someone to teach them that they have a God who created them so beautiful, and destined them for heaven?”
In the end, Fr. Basil shared his gratitude for all Catholics who devote themselves to bringing God's mercy to our young people.
“All praise be to God for all of the wonderful teachers, in public, private and home schools, who are not afraid to proclaim the Gospel of Jesus Christ to their students,” Fr. Basil said.