Episcopal appointment

Prayer for a New Bishop
Eternal Father, who have established the order of Bishop within Your Holy Church as a successor to the Apostles, a representative of Christ the High Priest, a model of Charity, the bond of unity, and a possessor of the fullness of the three-fold office of priest, prophet and king; grant we pray to your Holy Church discernment to send to the Bismarck Diocese a shepherd after Your Own heart. We humbly beseech You, Almighty God, to grant wisdom, a discerning heart, the burning flame of charity, an abundance of the seven-fold gift of the Holy Spirit, and pastoral zeal to the man whom You have chosen to take up this office. Finally, to the people of the Bismarck Diocese, bestow the graces of filial affection, and the respect and obedience that we owe to our new Bishop when he arrives, according to Your holy will. Through Christ our Lord. Amen.