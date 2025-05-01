Eucharistic adoration chapel

For 56 hours each week, people come to adore Jesus in Eucharistic adoration in the St. Thérèse Adoration Chapel on the west side of Cathedral of the Holy Spirit. It is named for St. Thérèse of Lisieux (1873–1897), a Carmelite cloistered nun from the age of 15 until her early death at 24. She’s nicknamed “the Little Flower” and called “the greatest saint of modern times” by Pope Pius X.
It was in 2020, that area devoted to Eucharistic adoration was moved from the chapel at the back of church where the baptismal font is now, to the side chapel offering more space and better temperature control. Through the generosity of benefactors, the chapel then underwent a beautification. A large wooden crucifix from St. Anthony’s Church in Donnybrook which closed in 2018 hangs behind the altar flanked by a statue of St. Joseph and one of the Blessed Mother with delicate gold and maroon stenciling behind them. Glass doors with images of light rays emanating from doves were installed to reduce sound, making the chapel a place of quiet and comfort.
On November 25, 2022, Bishop Kagan blessed the chapel and dedicated it to the deceased mothers of priests in the Bismarck Diocese. One of those mothers—Theresa Waltz, the mother of Fathers Justin and Josh—had once scheduled the adorers for many years, filling each hour with at least two people and soliciting a list of substitutes to be sure every hour was covered. Her only two children who both became priests, recalled how precious the Catholic faith and Eucharistic adoration was to their mother. She passed away in January 2020.
“I don’t think I’d be a priest today without her witness to the Catholic faith and her support, including the years I needed guidance,” Fr. Justin Waltz, pastor of St. Joseph’s Church in Dickinson explained. He noted that the chapel remodeling was done through donations from many priests whose deceased mothers are listed on a plaque inside the chapel. “It was a great honor, not only to the priests, but to their mothers who played an instrumental role in their priesthood,” he said.
The plaque holds the names of 18 priests’ mothers with the inscription: “This chapel is dedicated to St. Thérèse of Lisieux, in honor of the deceased mothers of priests of the Diocese of Bismarck, in gratitude for the generous gift of their sons.”
“Our mom was always praying for us and was a huge advocate for prayer and faith and Eucharistic adoration,” Father Josh Waltz pastor of St. Joseph’s Church in Mandan explained. “When she got really sick and couldn’t go to adoration anymore, I remember her crying a lot. One of her favorite things was when we’d bring her communion.”
He noted that mothers of priests hold a special place in the hearts of priests, pointing to Mary, the mother of Jesus Who, from the cross, gave His mother to the care of a priest—St. John the Apostle.
Father Joshua Ehli, rector of the Cathedral, explained that the staff goes there for adoration Tuesday mornings before their team meetings. “We encourage adoration to be a staple for everyone,” he said. “I would say it’s hard to grow in a relationship with someone you love if you don’t spend time with them.”
On the plaque inside the chapel there is also a quote attributed to St. Thérèse to inspire and encourage adorers. “Do you realize that Jesus is there in the tabernacle expressly for you – for you alone? He burns with desire to come into your heart…don’t listen to the demon, laugh at him and go without fear to receive the Jesus of peace and love…”
“When I am in Eucharistic adoration, I become aware of the profound reality that I am face to face with the God who created the entire universe and that His love is so great that He even desires to be in an intimate relationship with me,” Eve Merz, Director of Youth Ministry at the Cathedral.
Joni Obrigewitch, Director of Parish Communications, has taken over the scheduling of adorers now. “My personal feeling about adoration,” she explained, “is that Jesus is your best friend. Who wouldn’t want to spend time with your best friend, telling Him everything on your heart, your fears, worries, joys? He’s there for you.”
All are welcome to stop by the adoration chapel. Regular hours of adoration are Sundays from 1 to 9 p.m. and Mondays through Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. There are also spots open for scheduled adorers. If you would like to sign up for a holy hour, please call the Cathedral parish office at 223-1033.