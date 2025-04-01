by Amanda Jensen, Diocese Office of Family Ministry
Renowned singer-songwriter, Jesse Manibusan, will be a guest speaker at the 2025 Thirst Eucharistic Conference set for Oct. 31-Nov. 1 in Bismarck. He’ll also offer the crowd his talents as a catechist, storyteller, humorist and evangelizer.
Jesse shares from his heart his love of Christ and our call to live out our baptism in all areas of our lives through his dynamic speaking and music. He currently resides in Alameda, California and volunteers at St. Benedict Catholic Church in Oakland.
Manibusan is known for his beloved anthem “Open My Eyes,” from his third album, “Power of Peace,”that is in Catholic and Protestant hymnals around the world and has been translated into many different languages. Another more recent collection, “Sing of Mary,” is a prayerful and reverent tribute to the Mother of Jesus. He has collaborated with artists, such as Santiago Fernández on a bilingual collection titled “Unidos” and Ken Canedo on the “Love Never Fails” collection. His most popular songs include “Bless the Lord,” “Love Never Fails,” “Fish with Me” and “Hold on to Love.”
With over 40 years of traveling for his ministry, Jesse said that as he gets older, he has to be more selective about what events he accepts. “The Thirst Conference in October this year was a no brainer, as the National Eucharistic Revival—the diocesan phase, the parish phase and the mission phase—are all essential to the life and vitality of our Catholic faith,” he said.
Jesse noted that he is excited to participate in all things that inspire and motivate people to a deeper understanding and appreciation of the mission of Jesus and the Church. He added, “Whether it’s a large gathering or small, the call to deeper relationship with God and one another is an urgent call to bring and be the compassion and mercy of God in our world.”
His name may sound familiar to some, as Jesse has had numerous visits to the Bismarck Diocese over the years. He has presented at diocesan youth conferences, given parish missions and even sat in with parish musicians at Mass whenever he has been able. He described making “lovely connections over the years” and that he “loves the Dakotas!”
The theme for Thirst 2025 is “Saints, Being a Pilgrim of Hope.” This year has been designated by Pope Francis as a jubilee year with the theme of “Pilgrims of Hope,” as it is the 2,025th anniversary of the Incarnation of Our Lord.
The main message Jesse wishes to offer the audience at the Thirst Conference is that Jesus is really present. “As our Lord lived, died and lives again in us, how does that really show up in the real and every day of our lives? Every time we celebrate the Eucharist, we believe bread and wine are transformed by the power of the Holy Spirit, into the Body, Blood, Soul and Divinity of Jesus Christ. Amen. Yes! Amen and Alleluia!”
He hopes to encourage attendees to consider, “What about us? How are we transformed? How are we growing in faith, compassion, mercy, courage, wisdom, generosity, hospitality, and so forth?” Adding, “Jesus only had three years of public ministry, and He filled the hunger and thirst of those who were suffering. There is a hunger and thirst for hope, peace, mercy. The Eucharist is the answer. Jesus is the answer.”
Other than offering his spoken message, Jesse Manibusan will offer Thirst conference attendees other engaging elements by telling stories, singing, showing video clips and photos and with humor. He also offers opportunities for reflection, silence and gratitude. He states, “the Holy Spirit always does the ‘heavy lifting.’ Folks will come and the Spirit will meet them and provide what they need.”
Invitation to attend
He extends an invitation to all those considering attending the Thirst Conference with the words of Isaiah 55:1, “All you who are thirsty, come to the water!” Jesse said, “Come be reminded that we are not our fears or failures. We are not our best moments nor our worst. We are not the confusion in our families, cities, country and world. We are beloved, blessed, highly favored and full of grace. Let the compassion and love of Christ transform us.”
Mark your calendar to join us for spiritual enrichment and entertainment from Jesse and other special guest speakers at the Thirst Eucharistic Conference in Bismarck October 31-November 1. Look for additional details about the featured speakers, other event activities and more about Thirst 2025 in upcoming Dakota Catholic Action editions. Visit our website at bismarckdiocese.com/thirst2025 for details as they are added.