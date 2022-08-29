Eucharistic conference Sept. 23-24

The Diocese of Fargo is hosting a Eucharistic Conference “Redeemed” the weekend of Sept. 23-24 at the Delta by Marriott in Fargo. Speakers include Bishop Andrew Cozzens, Msgr. James Shea, Sr. Miriam James Heidland, SOLT, and Dr. Mary Healy. The weekend also includes a Eucharistic procession and healing service, Mass with Bishop John Folda and worship music by the Aly Aleigha band. Cost is $50 for early registration and $75 after Sept. 5. For more information, go to fargodiocese.com/redeemed or call 701-356-7900.