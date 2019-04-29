Eucharistic ministers needed

Sanford Health Bismarck has openings for two volunteers to serve as Eucharistic ministers. Responsibilities would be to distribute the sacrament of Holy Communion to Catholic patients in the hospital. The two available days are Wednesday and Friday. Distribution is between the hours of 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Rounds typically take 2 – 2.5 hours. Volunteers are required to complete volunteer training at Sanford. To find out more details contact Rev. Gary Heaton, chaplain at Sanford health . He can be reached at 701-323-6255 during the day M-F, or at gary.heaton@sanfordhealth.org.