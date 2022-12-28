Eucharistic Revival holy hours

Bishop Kagan will be celebrating a holy hour in each of our five deaneries within the different regions of the diocese during the months of January and February. Each holy hour will include a homily and time for silent prayer concluding with benediction of the Blessed Sacrament. There will be time for discussion after the holy hour. Here are the dates, times and locations for the event in each of the deaneries: Sunday, Jan. 8, 3-5 p.m. at Our Lady of Grace, Minot; Sunday, Jan. 15, 2-4 p.m. MT at Queen of Peace, Dickinson; Saturday, Jan. 21, 1-3 p.m. at Christ the King, Mandan; Saturday, Feb. 18, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Cathedral of the Holy Spirit, Bismarck; and Saturday, Feb. 25, 12-2 p.m. at St. Joseph, Williston. All are welcome to attend in celebration of the National Eucharistic Revival called for by the bishops of the United States in order to encourage and foster a relationship between Jesus in the Real Presence of the Eucharist and the Catholic faithful.