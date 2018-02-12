"Ever Wonder?" live-in retreat at Annunciation Monastery

The Benedictine Sisters of Annunciation Monastery, Bismarck, invite single women who are interested in learning about religious life to an “Ever Wonder?” vocation live-in experience Saturday, March 24 (1 p.m.) to Sunday, March 25 (1 p.m.). This unique opportunity allows women to participate in the monastic community life of the Sisters of Annunciation Monastery. No charge. Pre-registration is required. Meals and a private room are included. For more information or to pre-register, please call or text Sister Hannah Vanorny at (701)425-9734 or e-mail: hvanorny@gmail.com.