Executive Assistant to the Bishop, Bismarck

Job Title: Executive Assistant to the Bishop, Office of the Bishop Status: Non exempt Location: Chancery Department: Bishop’s Office
Job Summary Responsible for all executive administrative details for the Office of Bishop and the Office of Vocations. The work involves a high level of support to the bishop requiring analysis, judgment and decision-making. Due to the sensitive nature of the workings of the chancery, confidentiality is an essential requirement of the position.
Essential Functions
Plan, coordinate and arrange appointments, meetings, parish events, conferences, dinners and other events around schedules of multiple individuals. Coordinate and make logistical arrangements. Notify meeting participants by phone, email or correspondence. Schedule Episcopal engagements, confirmations, liturgies, pastor installations and clerical ordinations. Review the daily schedule with the bishop, making changes at the direction of the bishop.
Serve as intermediary between bishop and visitors or telephone callers, screening contacts and prepare/provide briefing and/or file folders when necessary and coordinate with other staff the release and dissemination of sensitive information.
Develop and maintain an accurate and efficient paper and electronic filing record-keeping system in keeping with canonical and civil requirements. File reading and reference materials from meetings. Set up GoToMeeting or Skype when required and in some cases attend formal and informal meetings involving the bishop and preparing meeting minutes.
Make travel arrangements for bishop and others at bishop’s direction.
Process daily mail, compose correspondence, assist with responses and prepare letter drafts requiring application of thorough subject matter knowledge.
Work with residence housekeeping, cook and maintenance staff to help assure necessary arrangements are properly made.
Coordinate with chancellor to assign duties as needed to other administrative staff.
Perform other support services as assigned by bishop or chancellor.
Job Requirements and Qualifications Education and Experience:
Bachelor’s degree or equivalent work experience required.
Five years of progressively responsible administrative support or equivalent combination of education and experience.
Experience with church-related administrative responsibilities preferred.
Position requires employee to anticipate, plan, organize and determine method to efficiently manage priorities, handle multiple tasks at once, and to meet deadlines effectively.
Experience in communicating with various church personnel preferred.
Knowledge, Training and Skills:
Proficient with Microsoft Office Suite. Ability to learn other on-line scheduling and meeting software.
Knowledge of the work of a Catholic diocese is preferred.
Knowledge of diocesan policies, programs, diocesan clergy and parishes preferred.
Portray a positive, professional attitude and be a self-starter. Highly skilled in organizational, interpersonal, oral and written communication skills and proper telephone/email etiquette.
Possess a willingness to learn and a passion for serving the Catholic Church in western N.D.
Ability to work well with others, work independently with minimal supervision and be observant of the confidentiality of the position.
Supervisory experience preferred.
Use of office machines, i.e., computer, copier, calculator, mail/postage, fax, scanner and others relevant to position.
Knowledge and understanding of the Catholic Church and its mission required. Ability to project a faith-filled presence required.