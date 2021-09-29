Executive Director - Western S.D. Catholic Foundation

The Western South Dakota Catholic Foundation (WSDCF) is a non-profit fundraising organization which works to secure endowment and other gifts to benefit the mission, activities, projects, and programs of the Roman Catholic Church in Western South Dakota. WSDCF is currently seeking an Executive Director. The Executive Director plans, organizes, implements and evaluates all activities for the support and benefit of the Western South Dakota Catholic Foundation (WSDCF). The Executive Director is responsible for growing the WSDCF and its mission, execution and management of fund raising activities and the establishment of endowments and development of donor relationships. The Executive Director Ensures all activities are conducted in support of the mission, philosophy, and values of the Roman Catholic Church in Western South Dakota. Applicants should be a Catholic in good standing with the Church. A Master’s Degree or equivalent in philanthropy, business administration or related field is preferred. For Inquires: Call WSDCF at 605-721-6843 or email cover letter and resume to chubbeling@wsdcf.org