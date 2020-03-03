Expanding the wellness component for the orphans

In November, I was blessed to be able to accompany Kathy and Wes Pepple on their trip to the Bismarck African Mission. The Mission and Fr. David Morman are doing some amazing work at meeting the needs of the orphans.
Father David shared with us a vision to expand the wellness program for those enrolled in the Orphan Program. Very few have any form of health insurance or access to affordable healthcare. Our Mission has been doing a remarkable job at meeting the educational and spiritual needs of the orphans, but meeting their physical needs is critical to improve overall outcomes. Currently the orphans are screened for HIV and get a deworming pill every year.
Expanding the wellness component with age and culturally appropriate screenings and health education is our goal. Possible health screenings could include: vision, hearing, anemia, diabetes, heart defects, and monitoring their height and weight growth. Improving overall health through health education could include: hygiene, sanitation, nutrition and chastity.
There’s nothing like witnessing firsthand the far-reaching impact of your support and prayers. I witnessed a powerful God. Despite the poverty, I saw beautiful, faith-filled people with incredible joy and a deep appreciation for the Bismarck African Mission. You are making a difference.
Bustad is a public health nutritionist in Williston.