Experience the Inspiring Story of Carlo Acutis on the Big Screen!

Join us for a powerful cinematic event as Carlo Acutis: Roadmap to Reality premieres at Grand 22 Theatres in Bismarck at 7 p.m. on April 27, 28 and 29. Carlo Acutis, soon to be the first millennial saint, used his gifts in technology to bring others closer to Christ. His deep love for the Eucharist led him to the Eucharistic Miracle of Bolsena and the Orvieto Cathedral. This inspiring journey is shared through the eyes of over 130 high school students from North Dakota who participated in the University of Mary Rome Study Pilgrimage for Rising Seniors. The film showcases how these young pilgrims were profoundly impacted by Carlo’s extraordinary faith. As he famously said, “The Eucharist is my highway to heaven.” Don’t miss this chance to see how Carlo’s example of holiness inspired our very own high school seniors and be moved by the story of a modern saint in the making!