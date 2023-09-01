Experiencing global joy

An estimated 1.5 million people gathered with Pope Francis in Lisbon, Portugal, for the 17th World Youth Day in early August.
Among them were 13 pilgrims with the Bismarck Diocese group who traveled across the Atlantic for the occasion. What makes World Youth Day so special is that pilgrims can witness, firsthand, the global nature of the Church and the universality of the Gospel message.
The event officially opened on Aug. 1 with an open-air Mass celebrated by Cardinal Manuel Clemente at Eduardo VII Park in Lisbon, with an estimated 300,000 people present. The highlight of the event was on Aug. 2 when Pope Francis arrived in Portugal to attend the event for a five-day period.
Father Stephen Folorunso, pastor of the parishes in New Salem, Center and Almont, would highly recommend the experience of World Youth Day for everyone—no matter your age or stage in life. He served as the chaplain on the trip.
“This event proves the universality of the Church,” Father Stephen said. “World Youth Day really brings that to life because you see what the Scripture says of people coming together to profess one faith from every tribe, tongue and nation. It’s just awesome.”
One of the pilgrims was Bismarck resident, Liam Kelly, who’s a Florida native, 2022 University of Mary graduate and parishioner at the Pro-Cathedral of St. Mary.
A highlight for Liam was a catechetical session that he attended with Bishop Robert Barron, Bishop of the Diocese of Winona-Rochester (Minn.), as the primary speaker. What struck him was how this moment transformed his prayer life.
“That session helped me to learn that prayer isn’t something I need to stress over as much as I sometimes do,” Liam explained. “I don’t have to put the whole rest of my life on hold in order to pray.”
Being among such a massive group of young people who share the same faith and love for God was deeply impactful.
“It was great to be in the presence of so many people there from all over the world,” he added. “Like the people who grew up in completely different cultures and didn’t speak English, that was something that definitely showed me that the Church is universal and not tied to any particular place on earth.”
The group of 13 on the trip from our diocese bonded quickly being among such a large crowd.
“I learned a lot from the other people on the pilgrimage,” Liam added. “They all, in different ways, helped me become a better person.”
Abby Keffeler, who lives just outside of Sturgis, S.D., joined the Bismarck Diocese group in a round-about way. She was signed up with a group from her home state and then that trip was cancelled. Then, she was referred to another pilgrimage group through a religious community based in Florida and, much to her disappointment, that trip was also cancelled.
Feeling a bit discouraged, she had signed up for World Youth Day trips twice and both were cancelled. Then, through conversation with friends, she heard about the Bismarck Diocese trip. So, Abby reached out to staff at our diocese and the old saying, “third time’s a charm” held true.
“I’m so grateful and was welcomed with open arms by the Bismarck group,” Abby said. “It was an amazing experience. I went in with little to no expectations, just because I wasn’t sure what this trip would bring. I was going in knowing no one, feeling like a stranger not knowing how tightknit the group would be already. So, I was just trying to leave my heart open to whatever the Lord had to provide for me.”
Visiting holy sites
For a couple days outside the event program, the Bismarck Diocese pilgrims were able to visit some holy sites. The World Youth Day site in Portugal is a mere hour and a half from Fatima, where the Blessed Virgin Mary appeared to Venerable Lucia dos Santos, St. Francisco Marto and St. Jacinta Marto from May 13, 1917, to Oct. 13, 1917.
Another site that was particularly moving for Abby was praying at the chapel of miracles in the city of Santarem just 45 miles from the site of World Youth Day. The tale of the Eucharistic miracle involves a woman living there around the year 1225 who had visited a sorceress for advice on how to save her marriage. The sorceress said she would grant the woman’s wish in exchange for the woman bringing her a consecrated Host. Reluctantly, the woman did commit the sacrilege and steal a host. At Mass at the Church of St. Stephen, she received the Holy Eucharist in her mouth, then took it out of her mouth, wrapped it in her veil, and quickly left the church. Before she had taken more than a few steps, the Host began to bleed profusely. It bled so much that it appeared as if she had cut her hand. Several concerned parishioners went to help her, but as they reached her, she ran out of the church.
Upon returning home, she threw the bloody Host into the bottom of an old trunk in her bedroom. During the night, a mysterious light emanated from the trunk. When the couple awoke, the woman confessed to her husband what she had done. They then both knelt in adoration and repentance before the miracle.
The pilgrims had an opportunity to attend a Polish Mass in this chapel and venerated the relic afterward. It is an article of our faith that we know the wine and bread become the body and blood of Our Lord during the Consecration, but to see it manifested through this miracle was a truly moving experience for Abby.
“It was super impactful to be in that space where such a prominent Eucharistic miracle took place. It was just incredible.”
Miracle of the Real Presence
For an event of this magnitude, Father Stephen added, you’d think there would be chaos here and there, but he was amazed how everything was orderly, and everyone was so friendly to one another. It proved to him that there is something so great in humanity that every time we come together in Jesus’ name that He is always present among us.
“I experienced a miracle,” Father said. “When Jesus was exposed in the Blessed Sacrament, there were two million people present and there was complete silence—so much so that you could hear a pin drop. We’ve all been to a large venue like a stadium or large gathering where there is asked for a moment of silence and most people comply, but you can always hear some rumbling here and there. But here, when Jesus was exposed in the Blessed Sacrament, there was complete silence. I think that is a miracle. It shows that everyone there recognized Christ in the Eucharist. That’s my own personal miracle that I witnessed. Every time I talk about it, I get goosebumps.”
Pope Francis’ attendance
At the World Youth Day events, Abby said she thoroughly enjoyed the overnight adoration followed by morning Mass with Pope Francis. “It was really an incredible experience, just being in the same space as that many young Catholic people all there for the same reason. It was just remarkable. It’s hard to put it into words.”
Joy is an international symbol at World Youth Day, it seems, as these pilgrims highlighted how bright and fun the atmosphere was in Portugal. What an experience to be with all those people, from all over the world, united in the joy of friendship with each other in the name of Christ.
Abby noted that any doubts about Pope Francis’ health problems putting a damper on his visit to World Youth Day, were soon put aside by the complete joy visible in his smile.
“You could just tell that he was thoroughly happy to be there with all of us even though his health hasn’t been the best. Such a gift!”
Faith community
In the days and weeks following the pilgrimage, Abby said that she’s still processing the trip. She gained some great friendships and connections that will continue to carry her throughout life.
Abby, who was born and raised Catholic, has stayed close to her faith all her life, and received a Benedictine, Catholic post-secondary education at Mount Marty University in Yankton, S.D. Now, as a young adult living back in the Black Hills of South Dakota, she’s trying to find her place in a faith community and it’s been challenging in a lot of ways.
“This trip was a good way to reignite in me that there are young Catholic people out there who have the same deep belief system that I do, that same reverence for Jesus and who truly want to live their life for the Lord,” Abby explained. “As incredible as all the experiences were at Fatima, Santarem, getting within feet of Pope Francis, that’s all amazing but the relationships that have come out of my group are really going to carry me far, I believe. Just knowing that I have those connections and friendships to help and support each other through the trials and ups and downs of life. Knowing, as we navigate this world we live in, that no one is truly ever alone and that there’s a faith community out there.”
Father Stephen and the Bismarck pilgrims said that World Youth Day is an event that everyone should experience to bolster their faith.
“It’s a faith booster,” Fr. Stephen said. “We hear in the Gospel that Peter doubted Jesus when he was asked to walk on the stormy sea. Lately, I had found myself doubting the livelihood of the Church. I was afraid for the future of our Church. I was afraid that our young people are leaving the Church in a world full of distractions with their phone apps and internet gadgets destroying their focus.
“Don’t be fooled. The Church is well and alive, I’m telling you. Young people are on fire for Christ, it’s just that they express it in a different way than what the older generation might be used to seeing. Jesus Christ is yesterday, today and tomorrow and He is very much alive. You don’t go to such events like World Youth Day and come away without realizing that Jesus is alive and among us,” Father said.
Father Stephen had his own memorable experience during that overnight adoration session that Abby described. “Everyone was sleeping outside as far as you could see. I awoke at 3 a.m. and was amazed at how quiet and calm it was. Then, when the sun came out, everyone started talking and singing and Pope Francis offered morning Mass with the pilgrims. Then, the torch was passed to South Korea for the World Youth Day in 2027. I’m already hoping to go. Everyone should experience this in their life.”
Source for the miracle details: thecatholictravelguide.com