F/T Maintenance worker - Spirit of Life, Mandan

Spirit of Life is seeking a full-time maintenance worker. Position is responsible for applying basic fixes to equipment and building systems and ensuring facilities are tidy and functional. Being reliable with a keen eye for detail is essential. Duties would include cleaning building floors by sweeping, mopping, scrubbing, or vacuuming them, clean and supply restrooms, remove waste and empty trash, organize janitorial storage areas, applying basic fixes to equipment and building systems, basic upkeep of church grounds including mowing lawn and removing snow from sidewalks. The ideal candidate will have experience and solid technical knowledge. This position offers benefits, health, dental, vision and 401k. Salary will be based off of prior experience. If you are interested, please send a resume to 801 1st St. SE, Mandan, ND 58554 or email to stacey@myspiritoflife.com.