FACTS Presentation Sept. 12

Signs of the Female Cycle Explained: Dr. Daggs, OB-GYN, will speak to a general audience on Wed, Sept 12, 7-8pm at Boniface Hall, CHI St. Alexius Hospital. The presentation will cover Fertility Awareness Based Methods (NFP) from a medical perspective and is an initiative of FACTS, a national collaborative of medical professionals dedicated to teaching the science of fertility appreciation. A CME-credit luncheon earlier that day is open to medical providers. For additional information, contact Christie at ccollins@bismarckdiocese.com or ‭(701) 595-0564‬.