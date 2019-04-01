Faith at your fingertips

How can we ensure that your faith is at your fingertips? With the touch of a small blue button, MyParishApp delivers Mass and confession times, prayers, Scripture, messages from your parish and more.
The MyParishApp will be officially launched in the Bismarck Diocese on Palm Sunday weekend—April 13-14. That weekend, in participating parishes, parishioners can download the app to their smartphone, and begin using it prior to Holy Week. This allows you to take full advantage of all the unique resources and offerings immediately available to immerse yourself with special solemnity as a time of devotion to the Passion, death and resurrection of Jesus.
Other app features
You can schedule daily or weekly notifications to pray or schedule a reminder to go to confession. There’s even an interactive examination of conscience built right into the app. Can’t recall exactly when you last went to confession? No problem! The app will keep track of that for you.
Have you ever forgotten to silence your phone and your phone started ringing during Mass? Turn on “MassMode” and you’ll get a notification 20 minutes before Mass to silence your phone. Problem solved!
Looking for an easy and convenient way to contribute to the annual God’s Share Appeal? Tap the “Giving” button to contribute to your parish or the diocese appeals and collections.
These are just some of the useful features of the myParish App, developed by Diocesan Publications, and free for download and use by all diocese parishioners.
Some parishes will be launching the app in weeks to come, and some are already using it. Some will customize the app to include even more features tailored just for their parishioners.
Search for myParish (one word) in the App/Play store to download. After install, search for your parish.
We hope that this free resource will help you strengthen your practice of our beautiful Catholic faith, and will help parishes foster a stronger relationship with you.