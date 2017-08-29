Fall Festivals

St. Hildegard

Location: Menoken

Date/time: Sept. 10, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Menu: Sausage, roast beef, pies, buns and all the trimmings

Cost: Adults $12, children ages 4-10 $5, free for ages 3 and under Includes: games, bingo, music and sale of home-baked goods, fresh garden produce, and religious crafts



St. Mary

Location: Hague

Date/time: Sept. 10, 5 p.m.

Menu: Swiss steak, hamburger-rice dressing, homemade pie, and all the trimmings

Includes: bingo at 6:30 p.m. in the K of C Hall and raffle



St. Philomena

Location: Selfridge High School (two blocks south of Cenex)

Date/time: Sept. 17, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. (central)

Menu: Roast beef and sausage with all the trimmings

Cost: Free-will offering

Includes: bingo, silent auction and raffle drawings. Mass at 10 a.m.



St. Anthony

Location: Linton (K of C Hall)

Date/time: Sept. 17, 4 to 6:45 p.m.

Menu: Fried chicken, ham, hamburger rice, mashed potatoes, and variety of desserts, along with all the trimmings

Includes: silent auction, bingo at the parish center starting at 5 p.m. and raffle drawing at KC Hall at 8 p.m.

Cost: Adults $12, children 6-12 years $6, and 5 and under free



St. Bonaventure

Location: Underwood

Date/time: Sept. 24, 4:30 to 7 p.m.

Menu: Fried chicken, salad bar, mashed potatoes, gravy, corn, dessert and beverage

Cost: Adults $10, children 6-12 years $5, and 5 and under free



Sacred Heart

Location: Wilton (Memorial Hall)

Date/time: Oct. 1, 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Menu: Homemade roast beef dinner, mashed potatoes, corn, salads, buns and pie

Cost: Adults $10, children 4-10 $5, children 3 and under free

Includes: pumpkin walk, Chinese auction, bingo starting at 1:30 p.m.



St. Anthony

Location: St. Anthony

Date/time: Oct. 1, Noon

Menu: Fried chicken, roast beef, potatoes, kuchen and trimmings

Cost: Adults $10, children 3-12 $5, children under 3 free

Includes: Verein Hall activities from 12:30 to 4 p.m. of bingo, silent auction, paddle wheel and other games, ending with drawings for parish and Christian Mothers raffles. St. Anthony Church is now handicap accessible.



St. Mary

Location: Richardton

Date/time: Oct. 1, 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. MT

Menu: Ham, homemade potato salad, candied carrots, homemade knoephla soup, and apple pie

Includes: craft booth, cake walk, bingo, raffle, games, lottery wheel



Sts. Peter & Paul

Location: Strasburg

Date/time: Oct. 1, 4:30 p.m.

Menu: Fried chicken, country style sausage, rice dressing with all the trimmings, homemade pies and desserts

Cost: Adults (grade 7 and up) $12, children (grades K-6) $6; preschool $2

Includes: parish marketplace, bingo, raffle



St. Mary’s

Location: Bismarck

Date/time: Oct. 8, 4 to 6 p.m.

Menu: Turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes, gravy, green bean casserole, cranberries, dinner rolls, pumpkin and apple pie, beverages

Cost: Adults $10, children ages 3-8 $4

Includes: silent auction during dinner



St. Katherine

Location: Braddock

Date/time: Oct. 8, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Menu: Chipped beef, mashed potatoes, gravy, hamburger rice, coleslaw, corn, relishes, homemade buns and pie

Cost: Adults $12, grades 1-8 $6, under six free

Includes: silent auction, bingo at the community hall from 6:30-9 p.m., and raffle drawing during bingo



St. Pius V

Location: New Salem

Date/time: Oct. 8, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Menu: Chicken and roast beef, mashed potatoes, gravy, vegetable, salad, buns and pies

Cost: Adults $10, children ages 4-12 $5, ages 4 and under $1

Includes: children’s carnival, cake walk, raffle, bake sale, silent auction and gift shop. Polka Mass at 10 a.m. (central).



St. Nicholas

Location: Garrison

Date/time: Oct. 15, 4:30 – 7 p.m.

Menu: Roast beef, pork, mashed potatoes, gravy, coleslaw, vegetables, dessert



St. Joseph

Location: Dickinson

Date/time: Oct. 21, 4:30 p.m.

Menu: Kraut and dumplings, sausage, pork chops with dill sauce, oven-browned potatoes, baked apples, carrots, pickles, sour cream twists, beverages

Cost: Adults $12, children (4-18) $8, ages 3 and under free

Includes: silent auction, bake sale, wine/beer pull



St. John the Apostle

Location: Minot

Date/time: Oct. 29, 11 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Menu: Roast beef, mashed potatoes, gravy, corn, coleslaw, rolls, pumpkin dessert, beverage

Cost: Adults $10, children $5



St. Mary

Location: New England

Date/time: Nov. 5, 5-7 p.m. and Nov. 6, 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. MT

Menu: Saturday - Turkey and all the trimmings and Sunday – fried chicken and roast beef

Includes: bingo, raffle, silent auction, baked goods, games for children

