Fall Festivals

August 23, 2016
St. Anne
Location: Bismarck
Date/time: Oct. 16, 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
Menu: Egg bake, sausage, fruit, muffin
Cost: Free will offering
Includes: blind silent auction of baskets, fresh canned produce, and raffle prizes
St. John the Apostle
Location: Minot
Date/time: Oct. 16, 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Menu: Roast beef with all the fixings, pumpkin dessert
St. Theresa
Location: Carson Fair Building
Date/time: Oct. 16, 11 a.m. MT
Menu: Kraut nip, strudel, German sausage, coleslaw, German potato salad, dessert
Cost: Adults $10, children (grades 1-8) $5, age 5 and under free
Includes: raffle, bingo, midway games, silent auction
St. Joseph
Location: Dickinson
Date/time: Oct. 22, 4:30 p.m. (MT)
Menu: Kraut and dumplings with sausage, pork chops with dill sauce, oven-browned potatoes, coleslaw, baked apples, cooked carrots, sour cream twists and beverages
Cost: Adults $12, children (4-18) $8, 3 and under free
Includes: Silent auction, beer & wine pull and bake sale
St. John the Baptist
Location: Beach
Date/time: Nov. 20, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. (MT)
Menu: Pulled pork, salads, and desserts
Cost: Free will offering
Includes: Silent auction and garden and bake sale