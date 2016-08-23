Fall Festivals

St. Anne

Location: Bismarck

Date/time: Oct. 16, 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

Menu: Egg bake, sausage, fruit, muffin

Cost: Free will offering

Includes: blind silent auction of baskets, fresh canned produce, and raffle prizes



St. John the Apostle

Location: Minot

Date/time: Oct. 16, 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Menu: Roast beef with all the fixings, pumpkin dessert



St. Theresa

Location: Carson Fair Building

Date/time: Oct. 16, 11 a.m. MT

Menu: Kraut nip, strudel, German sausage, coleslaw, German potato salad, dessert

Cost: Adults $10, children (grades 1-8) $5, age 5 and under free

Includes: raffle, bingo, midway games, silent auction



St. Joseph

Location: Dickinson

Date/time: Oct. 22, 4:30 p.m. (MT)

Menu: Kraut and dumplings with sausage, pork chops with dill sauce, oven-browned potatoes, coleslaw, baked apples, cooked carrots, sour cream twists and beverages

Cost: Adults $12, children (4-18) $8, 3 and under free

Includes: Silent auction, beer & wine pull and bake sale



St. John the Baptist

Location: Beach

Date/time: Nov. 20, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. (MT)

Menu: Pulled pork, salads, and desserts

Cost: Free will offering

Includes: Silent auction and garden and bake sale



