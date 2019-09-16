Fall suppers

St. Anthony Location: New Town
Date/time: Sunday, Sept. 29, 4 to 7 p.m.
Menu: Turkey dinner with all the trimmings (to go orders available)
Cost: $12 per plate
St. Martin Location: Center (civic center)
Date/time: Sunday, Sept. 29, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Menu: Roast beef, mashed potatoes, gravy, vegetable, buns and dessert
Cost: Free-will offering
Includes: Polka Mass at 10 a.m., cake walk, craft and produce table, kid’s games
St. Bonaventure Location: Underwood
Date/time: Sunday, Oct. 6, 4:30 to 7 p.m.
Menu: Fried chicken, mashed potatoes, gravy, gravy, salad bar, vegetable, homemade pies, desserts and beverage
Cost: Adults $10, children 6-12 years $5, and 5 and under free
St. Martin Location: Hazen
Date/time: Sunday, Oct. 6, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Menu: Roast beef, mashed potatoes, corn, buns, pie and ice cream
Includes: raffle
Sacred Heart Location: Wilton (Memorial Hall)
Date/time: Sunday, Oct. 6, 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Menu: Roast beef, mashed potatoes, corn, salads, buns and pie
Cost: Adults $10, children 4-10 $5, children 3 and under free
Includes: Chinese auction, kids games, pumpkin walk
St. Anthony Location: St. Anthony
Date/time: Sunday, Oct. 6, Noon
Menu: Fried chicken, roast beef, potatoes, kuchen and trimmings
Cost: Adults $10, children 3-12 $5, children under 3 free
Includes: Mass at 11 a.m., Verein Hall activities from 12:30 to 4 p.m. of bingo, silent auction, paddle wheel and other games, ending with drawings for parish and Christian Mothers raffles. St. Anthony Church is now handicap accessible.
Sts. Peter & Paul Location: Strasburg
Date/time: Sunday, Oct. 6, 4:30 p.m.
Menu: Fried chicken, country-style sausage, rice dressing with all the trimmings, homemade pies and desserts
Cost: Adults (grade 7 and up) $12, children (grades K-6) $6; preschool $2
Includes: parish marketplace, bingo, raffle
St. Anne Location: Bismarck
Date/time: Sunday, Oct. 6, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Menu: Egg bake breakfast
Cost: Free-will offering
Includes: Baked goods and craft sale after the 4:30 Mass on Saturday, Oct. 5, raffle drawing at 12:30 p.m. on Sunday
Christ the King Location: Mandan
Date/time: Saturday, Oct. 12, 5-7 p.m.
Menu: Cheese buttons, kraut nip, country-style sausage, German potato salad, borscht, kuchen, lemonade and coffee
Cost: Adults $14, children $7, $4 for a hot dog meal
Includes: Quilt auction beginning at 6:30 p.m.
St. Katherine Location: Braddock
Date/time: Sunday, Oct. 13, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.
Menu: Chipped beef, mashed potatoes, gravy, hamburger rice, coleslaw, carrots, relishes, homemade buns and pie
Cost: Adults $12, grades 1-8 $6, under six free
Includes: silent auction, raffle and bingo at the community hall beginning at 5:30 p.m.
St. Mary Location: Bismarck
Date/time: Sunday, Oct. 13, 4 to 6 p.m.
Menu: Turkey, mashed potatoes, dressing, gravy, green bean casserole, dinner rolls, pumpkin and apple pie, angel food cake, beverages
Cost: Adults $11, ages 3-8 $5
Includes: silent auction
St. Nicholas Location: Garrison
Date/time: Sunday, Oct. 20, 4:30 to 7 p.m.
Menu: Roast beef, pork, mashed potatoes, gravy, coleslaw, vegetables, dessert
Cost: Adults $12, children (6-12) $6, ages 5 and under free
St. Joseph Location: Dickinson
Date/time: Saturday, Nov. 2, 4:30 p.m.
Menu: Kraut and dumplings, sausage, creamed chicken, oven-browned potatoes, baked apples and carrots, pickles, pies and kuchen, beverages
Cost: Adults $12, children (4-18) $8, ages 3 and under free
Includes: Silent auction, bake Sale, wine/beer pull
St. Mary Location: New England
Date/time: Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 2-3
Menu: Turkey and all the trimmings (Saturday at 5 p.m.); fried chicken and roast beef (Sunday at 11 a.m.)
Cost: Adults $14, children (6-12) $7, ages 5 and under free
Includes: Bingo, midway, silent auction, games for all ages
St. John the Apostle Location: Minot
Date/time: Sunday, Nov. 3, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Menu: Roast beef, mashed potatoes, corn, coleslaw, special pumpkin dessert (gluten free on request)
Cost: Adults $10, children (5-12) $5