Fall suppers at parishes around the diocese

St. Hildegard Fall Dinner Sept. 11 St. Hildegard’s Church in Menoken will host their annual fall dinner on Sunday, Sept 11 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The homemade dinner will feature traditional sausage, roast beef, pies, buns and all the trimmings. There will be fun for all ages including games, bingo, sale of home baked goods and fresh garden produce. Cost is $15 for adults; $8 for children ages 4 to 10 years; free for children ages 3 and under. St. Hildegard’s church is located at 17200 Hwy 10, Menoken (10 miles east of Bismarck).
Social and raffle in Hague Sept. 11 St. Mary's in Hague is having a social and raffle on Sunday, Sept. 11, at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Hague. Knights of Columbus members will be serving hamburgers, hot dogs, beans, chips, bars and drinks starting at 5 p.m., with proceeds to benefit St. Mary's Church. Bingo starts at 7 p.m., followed by the raffle drawing. Raffle tickets will be available for purchase.
Fall supper in Underwood Sept. 25 St. Bonaventure Church in Underwood is hosting their fall chicken supper on Sunday, Sept. 25 from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Menu includes fried chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, salad bar, vegetable, homemade pies, desserts and beverage. Cost is $15 for adults, $10 for children ages 6-12, $5 for children ages 3-5, and children under age 3 eat for free.
Sacred Heart in Wilton Octoberfest Oct. 2 Sacred Heart in Wilton is hosting their annual fall dinner on Sunday, Oct. 2, at the Wilton City Hall. Dinner of roast beef, mashed potatoes, corn, salads, buns and pies will be served from 11:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Cost is $10 for adults; $5 for children ages 4 to 10 and free for children ages 3 and under. There will be kid’s games, a Chinese auction, and bingo.
Parish dinner in Glen Ullin Oct. 9 Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Glen Ullin will be hosting a parish dinner on Sunday, Oct. 9 at the Sacred Heart Parish Center from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. CST. They are serving turkey and roast beef and all the trimmings. The dinner is a free will offering. There will be children’s games, bingo, Chinese auction and a cake walk. Please join us for this fun family event.
St. Theresa Octoberfest Oct. 16 The Church of St. Theresa in Carson has their annual Octoberfest on Sunday, Oct. 16 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. MT at the Grant County Fair building. The menu offers fleischkuechle, strudel, sausage, kraut nip, German potato salad, glorified rice, knoephla soup, borscht soup, coleslaw, kuchen, blachenda. Cost is $12 for adults, $6 for children ages 4-12 and free for children ages 3 and under. There will also be bingo, midway booth, kid’s games, raffle and silent auction.