Fargo Diocese Job Openings

FT Youth Director St. John’s Catholic Church in Wahpeton, ND, is a vibrant parish of approximately 900 households, looking for a full time Youth Director coordinating parish youth formation leading the youth to encounter Christ. Qualified candidates must be practicing Catholics leading a sacramental life having effective communication skills and willingness to work collaboratively. Interested individuals may contact Michelle Fehr or Fr Dale Lagodinski, at 701-642-6982. To apply please email a letter and resume to: dale.lagodinski@fargodiocese.org Applications are due by Monday, April 20, 2022.
Religious Education & Parish Life Coordinator St. Mary’s Cathedral in Fargo, ND is currently accepting applications for a full-time Religious Education & Parish Life Coordinator. This position will be responsible for coordinating the religious education program and youth activities for Pre-K through High School age children in our parish and coordinating parish events and volunteers in other areas of parish life. Some evenings and weekends will be required. Position is available immediately, but a starting date is possible into the summer months. St. Mary’s Cathedral has 445 registered families with 96 children enrolled in our RE program. Interested applicants should send: A cover letter (no longer than 1 page), a resume (no longer than 2 pages), and contact information for two references. All materials should be sent to Mrs. Jayme Feakes (jayme@cathedralofstmary.com).