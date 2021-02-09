Fargo Diocese Schools Job Openings

Assistant Girls Softball Coach – Shanley High School Shanley High School is looking for an assistant coach for Girls Softball for the Spring 2021 season to work under the direction of the Head Coach. Candidate must have an understanding of the individual skills, team strategies and implementing game plans for all opponents. NDHSAA coaching certificate is preferred. Deadline for applying: Open Until Filled. Submit cover letter, resume, general application and three letters of recommendation to human.resources@jp2schools.org
Teaching Positions JPII Catholic Schools is looking to hire the following positions for the Fall of 2021:
Choir Teacher – Shanley High School/Sullivan Middle School (1.0 FTE)