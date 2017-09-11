Fatima celebration in Glen Ullin Oct. 15

Sacred Heart in Glen Ullin is hosting an anniversary celebration for Our Lady of Fatima. on Sunday, Oct. 15 from 3 to 7 p.m. The event will begin with Eucharistic Adoration in followed by a talk from Nellie Edwards explaining her mission, book, and paintings. Supper will be served at 5 p.m. followed by a talk from Fr. Jason Signalness about Our Lady of Fatima and the World Apostolate of Fatima. Father is the chaplain of the Apostolate in the diocese. Nellie Edwards will be available for a book signing and have her paintings with her also. The talks and supper will be in the new Sacred Heart Parish Center. For more information, contact the parish office at 701-348-3527 or Anissa Gartner at 701-934-0354.