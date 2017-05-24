Fatima statue at five parishes June 16-20

Five parishes across the diocese will be hosting the world-famous International Pilgrim Virgin Statue of Our Lady of Fatima, traveling worldwide since 1947. The statue is on an historic two-year journey across America to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the apparitions at Fatima, visiting more than 100 dioceses in 50 states. The Diocese of Bismarck is participating in the tour June 16-20. The locations and dates of the statue tour stops are: St. Mary’s in Hague on June 16, Christ the King in Mandan on June 17, St. Leo the Great in Minot on June 18, St. Joseph in Williston on June 19 and Queen of Peace in Dickinson on June 20. Contact the parish for more details on the statue visit.