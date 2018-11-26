Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe Celebration Dec. 12

The Church of Corpus Christi and the Spanish-speaking community would like to invite everyone to a Spanish Mass to celebrate the Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe on Wednesday, December 12 at 5:30 PM. After mass authentic Mexican food will be served in the cafeteria including pozole, tamales, rice, beans, buñelos, and champurrado. The Corpus Christi youth group will have activities for the kids. There is no cost for the meal. Please RSVP by contacting the Corpus Christi parish office at 255-4600.