Spirit of Life Church in Mandan will host an observance feast of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Saturday, July 15. Mass will be held at 9 a.m. with brunch to follow in the activity center. There will also be opportunity to enroll in the Brown Scapular. Everyone is welcome to attend. If you have any questions regarding this free event, please contact Cheryl at 663-1660. **The feast of Our Lady of Mount Carmel is July 16, this observance feast will be held July 15.