Feasts remind us of our relationship with God

September is one of the months in our calendar year which marks a transition from one season to another season, but it also marks for us certain feasts in our Church year which always are celebrated in the month. Summer will come to an end and autumn will begin, all our schools will be in full session and vacations will have already been taken for so many people.
However, in our Church year of grace and favor from the Lord, every September, we celebrate the feast of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary on Sept. 8, nine months after we celebrated the Solemnity of the Immaculate Conception on Dec. 8. We celebrate the beautiful feast of the Exaltation of the Most Holy Cross on Sept. 14, an opportunity for each of us to meditate on the Crucified and Risen Jesus and for each of us to embrace more intently His Cross which identifies us with Him.
A week later, we celebrate the feast of St. Matthew, Apostle and Evangelist on Sept. 21. We should take some time on his feast to read a portion of St. Matthew’s Gospel, especially where he narrates his call from Jesus to come and follow Him (Mt. 9: 9-13). Then, we celebrate the feast of the Archangels Michael, Gabriel and Raphael on Sept. 29; we know of these holy messengers of God from the Sacred Scriptures and their very names are reflections of God Himself. Michael means “who is like God;” Gabriel means “God’s might;” and Raphael means “God’s healing.” By their actions in our human history, they reveal God’s will for us and His nearness to us.
September can become very busy for all of us very quickly and these feasts give us an opportunity to slow down just a little and concentrate on our relationship with the Lord, His Blessed Mother and our brothers and sisters who are saints and who are praying for us and with us as we make our way each day to heaven. May none of us miss these wonderful opportunities to strengthen our faith by reading the lives of the saints and by attending and participating at Holy Mass on these feasts.