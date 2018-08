Want to know more about your body and natural fertility? A public presentation entitled “Signs of the Female Cycle Explained” will be offered on Wednesday, Sept. 12 at 7 p.m. at Boniface Hall at CHI St. Alexius Health in Bismarck. The public is invited to attend to learn to observe the signs of fertility and what they mean for women’s health and family planning. For more information, contact Christie Collins at ccollins@bismarckdiocese.com or 864-354-5046.