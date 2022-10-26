Festival of Trees in Minot Nov. 18-19

Dakota Hope Clinic announces the Festival of Trees, Minot’s landmark holiday event, with fun and free activities for all ages. Held at the N.D. State Fair Center, this two-day celebration, Nov. 18-19, is a perfect way to kick off the Christmas season. Friday events include the vendor showcase, free family photos, tea in the trees, performances by local musicians, Christmas craft classes and a bake sale. Saturday daytime events include a 5K race and family fun run, vendor show, free horse-drawn wagon rides, free family photos, concert in the trees, Santa and Mrs. Clause, and “Follow the Star” where attendees meet the live nativity characters and hear their stories. A silent auction takes place both days and the event concludes Saturday evening with the dinner and live auction, a ticketed event. For more information or to get tickets for the dinner and auction, go to festoftrees.com or call Dakota Hope at 701-852-4675. All proceeds from the event go to Dakota Hope Clinic, a life-affirming pregnancy help center, now offering their free and confidential services in Minot and Tioga.