Festival of Trees in Minot Nov. 20-21

Dakota Hope Clinic in Minot is hosting their annual Festival of Trees Nov. 20-21 at the ND State Fair Event Center. The festival opens at noon on Nov. 20 with the Dakota Holiday Market and Sweet Shoppe where Pride of Dakota and other vendors will showcase their products. Across the hall, enjoy a "Concert in the Trees," featuring local music talent among the decorated Christmas trees. Saturday, Nov. 21, the Dakota Holiday Market and Sweet Shoppe is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Across the hall, concessions will be available and "Follow the Star" Family Treasure Hunt and Open House will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. A free photo booth will give families a chance to get a photo. At 11 a.m., individuals and families who have pre-registered and paid their registration fee, will be "Dashing Through the Snow" in a 5K run and family fun run. Donations will be accepted, but not required for admission to daytime events. Doors open for the Festival of Trees Dinner and Auction at 5 p.m. on Saturday with holiday music and food, viewing of trees, raffle ticket sales and bidding on silent auction items. This is a ticketed event with tickets selling for $20 in advance or $25 at the door. Nativity sets, centerpieces, wreaths, and many other items will be available for bids. The live auction of decorated Christmas trees begins at 6:30 p.m. Next-day delivery and set-up of trees is available within a 10-mile radius of Minot. Information and registration for "Dashing Through the Snow" and tickets for the Festival of Trees Dinner and Auction are available online at www.festoftrees.org or www.dakotahope.org/events. Tickets are also available at Caribbean Color, Dakota Hope Clinic, Thrivent Financial, and Scheels All Sports.