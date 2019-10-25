Festival of Trees Nov. 23, Minot

Everyone is invited to start off the holiday season with beauty and fun by attending the Festival of Trees Public Tree Viewing from 10 a.m. – 2p.m. or Social and Auction starting at 5 p.m. The events are sponsored by Dakota Hope Clinic of Minot and will be held on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019 at the ND State Fair Event Center. Proceeds will benefit Dakota Hope Clinic, the only life-affirming pregnancy help center in northwest North Dakota. The 501(c)(3) Christian non-profit organization was formed to help women and men facing an unintended pregnancy. All services at Dakota Hope Clinic are 100% free and confidential. New this year at the Public Tree Viewing is a Christmas Book Exchange. Children are encouraged to bring a Christmas book to exchange for a different one! There is no charge to attend the Public Tree Viewing. Tickets for the Social and Auction sell for $10 in advance and $15 at the door. Tickets are available at the Clinic (315 Main St. S. Ste 205) or online at www.dakotahope.org. Ticket purchasers will be entered to win one of three Visa gift cards, two of which are $250 and one $500 card. Need not be present to win.