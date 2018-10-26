Festival of Trees Nov. 17

Everyone is invited to start off the holiday season with beauty and fun by attending the Festival of Trees on Saturday, Nov.17 at the ND State Fair Center in Minot. The public tree viewing will be held from 10 a.m.- 2 p.m., with the social and auction starting at 5 p.m. The events are sponsored by Dakota Hope Clinic of Minot. This free family event will include viewing of decorated Christmas trees and the opportunity to vote for the People’s Choice Award. There’s a free photo booth, as well as hot chocolate, coffee and cookies. In addition, children will have the opportunity to interact and have their picture taken with the live Nativity. The live auction of the decorated Christmas trees begins at 6:30 p.m. Proceeds will benefit Dakota Hope Clinic, the only life-affirming pregnancy help center in north central and northwest North Dakota. The event is part of celebrating the organization’s 5th Anniversary. The public viewing is free. Tickets for the social and auction are limited and sell for $10 in advance and $15 at the door. Tickets are available at the clinic (315 Main St. S. Ste 205), Gideon’s Trumpet, Caribbean Color or online at http://bit.ly/FOTREG.