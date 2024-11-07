Festival of Trees Nov. 22-23

All are invited to the Festival of Trees weekend fundraiser for the Dakota Hope Clinic in Minot on Nov. 22-23. The festivities at the North Dakota State Fairgrounds kick off on Friday, Nov. 22 with Tea in the Trees from noon to 4 p.m. set against the backdrop of decorated Christmas trees, local musicians and dancers, homemade holiday treats and warm beverages for a free-will donation. Activities on both days include a bake sale, silent auction, raffle, 20+ booth vendor show, family photo booth and more. Children’s activities on Friday are bounce houses and a visit with Santa. New this year, on Friday, Christian illusionist David Laflin will perform for all ages at 6:30 p.m. On Saturday, there’s also a 5K run and one-mile family fun run plus horse-drawn wagon rides, interactive nativity with live animals, petting zoo, pony rides and more. The Festival of Trees concludes with a dinner and live auction on Saturday featuring music, stories of hope and a dinner buffet. For dinner tickets or information, visit festoftrees.com or call 701-852-4675.