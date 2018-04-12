Fiesta on the Fourth May 4

All adults are invited to come to Christ the King School's annual fundraiser "Fiesta on the Fourth" with tacos, tequilas, tapas (by Fr. Schneider) and tournaments on Friday, May 4, at the Mandan Eagles. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., taco dinner at 6:15 p.m., games begin at 7:30 p.m. and a live auction at 9 p.m. Enjoy food prepared by Celia Sattler (formerly of Los Amigos), homemade tapas by Fr. Nick Schneider, desserts, pinochle, blackjack, bingo, Mexican themed games, and prizes! There will also both the silent auction and live auction. Tickets are $25 in advance online at www.ctkmandan.com or at the Christ the King School office. Tickets are $30 at the door. For more info, call Kim at 663-6200 or email kim.nutsch@ctkmandan.com.