Fighting for the cause of life

“Any country that accepts abortion is not teaching its people to love, but to use violence to get what they want. That is why the greatest destroyer of love and peace is abortion.”
– St. Mother Teresa of Calcutta
During a dark time in her life, Watford City resident, McKenzie McCoy, chose a tragic path and had an abortion.
“I knew it was wrong when I was doing it, and I really didn't want to do it, but I just didn't feel like I had any other option,” she said. “I was deceived into thinking it was the best choice to make.”
Soon after the decision had been made, however, McKenzie began to feel the traumatic effects of it, and desperately searched for guidance and consolation.
“I began to suffer from a lot of consequences of my decision—consequences which I still suffer from today,” she said. “When I took an honest look at what I had done, it really began to affect my life negatively, so I went back to Planned Parenthood for help. Sadly, the only sort of response they gave me was, 'I am sorry you are so weak.'”
Sinking even further into despair, she turned to God's infinite mercy for help, and He proved His love for her in amazing ways.
“I reached out to the Catholic Church for help, which was the only place where I truly found healing, counseling and love,” she said. “The amazing thing is that their help was all free of charge—unlike that of Planned Parenthood. I have also found a lot of healing by being involved with the pro-life movement itself.”
Reviving pro-life ministry
Years later, she is now choosing the right path, and generously opening her heart to the marvelous workings of God's grace by helping to revive the McKenzie County Right to Life (MCRL) ministry, which has been in existence for about 30 years.
“Having experienced abortion first-hand, I want to do whatever I can to prevent even one woman from doing what I did to myself, and to my child,” she explained. “My husband, Jake, and I want to reach women who are considering having an abortion, and be there for them. We want to change the argumentative tone of conversation that typically surrounds pro-life issues; to steer people away from fighting about it, and instead show true love and compassion. We hope to show people the beautiful, beautiful gift of an unborn child.”
Last fall, McKenzie committed herself to pro-life work in a more profound way by volunteering at the annual McKenzie County Right to Life auction, which raises significant proceeds for North Dakota Right to Life as well as pregnancy centers around the state. Getting involved with the auction inspired her to dive in further and work with MCRL.
“I realized that there are so many people in McKenzie County that want to help with pro-life efforts, but they just need to be mobilized,” McKenzie said. “Therefore, my husband and I have been forming an official MCRL board and coming up with a strategic plan for the next two years.”
Efforts of local chapter
Featured in the plan is a direct service project called the mobile pregnancy center for the state of North Dakota. Nicknamed the “stork bus,” the mobile unit organizers will travel around the state full-time to various pregnancy centers and other locations upon request, offering free pregnancy tests and ultrasounds. The bus will be run by qualified staff members and volunteers, and will be purchased by McKenzie County Right to Life.
“We created a marketing campaign called 'Unapologetically Pro-Life' which raises proceeds for the mobile pregnancy center by organizing various fundraising events and collecting donations from individuals,” McKenzie explained. “We have received a lot of support so far. Bishop Kagan took the time to meet with Jake and I, and he has been very helpful to us. Even if we just reach one woman through the mobile pregnancy center, and change her heart and her mind, it will all be worth it.”
In addition to the mobile pregnancy center, MCRL is also working on the program known as “Teen Star,” a sexual education program for grades K through 12.
“Teen Star includes a Catholic component based on
Humanae Vitae and St. John Paul II's
Theology of the Body,” McKenzie explained. “Although the Catholic component may not be permitted to be presented in the public schools, overall the program is based on looking at the value of each individual, as well as the value of life and the value of fertility.”
With the help of Divine Providence, Teen Star will serve as a guiding light to the truth about human sexuality for the young people of North Dakota.
“Currently, North Dakota has a sexual education program, but the public schools rarely use it, so Planned Parenthood is partnering up with North Dakota State University to offer sexual education classes for grades K through 12,” McKenzie noted. “We are hoping to present Teen Star to the school systems as an alternative to Planned Parenthood's program.”
The MCRL is helping to send volunteers to be certified as Teen Star teachers. Dr. Lucinda, a primary care doctor at the Watford City-based McKenzie County Health Care System, has recently become the first official certified Teen Star trainer; she is now able to train other individuals to teach in classrooms and parishes.
In addition to working on Teen Star, McKenzie County Right to Life members are also working with state legislators on various pro-life issues. The MCRL group continues to be present at meetings and welcomed to speak at churches in the diocese. They have also been working hard on awareness by distributing pro-life t-shirts, hats and literature after Masses and at public events to garner further awareness of their efforts.
“I very much support their efforts,” said Fr. Russ Kovash, Pastor of St. Joseph's in Williston. “All life is sacred and comes from God. We who have a voice bear the responsibility to stand up for those who do not have a voice, such as the handicapped, mentally disabled and unborn. It is our duty. As the psalmist says, 'Before I formed you in the womb, I knew you.' We also need to remember that this is not just a 'Catholic issue.' We really need all Christians to band together and work for the cause of life in our nation, because there is such an attack on human life in all respects, especially on innocent life in the womb.”
For more information on how to volunteer or learn more about the Teen Star program or the stork bus, please contact McKenzie McCoy at 701-269-8781 or Dr. Lucinda Mundorf at 410-370-4582. To donate to Unapologetically Pro-life, visit their Facebook page.