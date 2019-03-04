Fire It Up retreat in Watford City March 29-30

A “Fire it Up” retreat will be hosted by Epiphany Church at the Rough Rider Center in Watford City on March 29-30. This retreat for all ages invites you to experience the fire of His love this Lent. Early bird registration is due March 29. Enjoy engaging and inspiring talks, powerful worship, confession, adoration, Mass and breakout sessions. For the kids, there’s a superhero kid’s track for ages 6-10, plus special kid’s worship music, bouncy houses and carnival games. For more information and to register, go to wcepiphany.com. Contact Erica Bohn at 701-400-3783 or wcepiphany@gmail.com with questions.