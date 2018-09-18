First Choice Clinic fundraiser Oct. 9

The First Choice Clinic will be hosting their annual “Friends Night Out” in Bismarck at the Ramkota Hotel on Tuesday, Oct. 9. The featured speaker is Pam Tebow, mother of NFL player, Tim Tebow. Her notoriety increased when Tim won the Heisman Trophy and ESPN aired an interview that focused on her refusal to abort him when she was advised to do so. The event includes an opportunity to socialize, meet staff, enjoy appetizers and hear the speaker. Contact Mona at 701-237-6530 for reservations.