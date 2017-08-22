FirstChoice Clinic event Nov. 7

Abortion survivor Gianna Jessen will speak in Bismarck Tuesday, Nov. 7 to share her powerful story at FirstChoice Clinic’s new fall social event, “Friends Night Out.” Jessen’s appearance is part of the new offering by FirstChoice Clinic to provide an opportunity for supporters of the mission to get together, visit, meet the staff, hear a great speaker, and enjoy delicious appetizers. The Bismarck gathering will take place from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Ramkota Hotel. To register for this event, contact Shelle at shelle@firstchoiceclinic.com or 701-751-4575.