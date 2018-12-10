FirstChoice transitions to Women’s Care Center

by Roxane B. Salonen, Special Contributor for the DCA

Training. The Women’s Care Center model requires staff to complete 160 hours, or four weeks, of full-time training at their founding site in Indiana. “They learn the counseling model of meeting the woman where she’s at,” Wambach said, “truly helping her through her crisis, and individualizing how to best serve her. This leads to a more confident, cohesive staff. “Before, without that training, we just did the best we could; this is the biggest change for us.”

The Women’s Care Center model requires staff to complete 160 hours, or four weeks, of full-time training at their founding site in Indiana. “They learn the counseling model of meeting the woman where she’s at,” Wambach said, “truly helping her through her crisis, and individualizing how to best serve her. This leads to a more confident, cohesive staff. “Before, without that training, we just did the best we could; this is the biggest change for us.” Ultrasound Frequency. While FirstChoice Clinic has always used ultrasounds, their usage has changed. “We do ultrasounds earlier, and more often now,” Wambach said. “Each time a woman sees her baby, a powerful bonding occurs.” Frequent follow-ups showing the baby’s growth can increase bonding and encourage support people to also form an attachment, and rally around the woman and baby.

While FirstChoice Clinic has always used ultrasounds, their usage has changed. “We do ultrasounds earlier, and more often now,” Wambach said. “Each time a woman sees her baby, a powerful bonding occurs.” Frequent follow-ups showing the baby’s growth can increase bonding and encourage support people to also form an attachment, and rally around the woman and baby. Digital-ready. Digital ultrasound photos now can be sent directly to the woman’s cell phone, Wambach says, giving her a chance to forward these images to the father or others, and have them near as she’s considering her future.

Digital ultrasound photos now can be sent directly to the woman’s cell phone, Wambach says, giving her a chance to forward these images to the father or others, and have them near as she’s considering her future. Time. The Women’s Care approach assures the women there’s time to decide, leading them away from a pressured decision, which, in some cases, could even end in an unnecessary and costly abortion. “A lot of women come in feeling like they need to make a decision now and get it over as soon as possible,” Wambach said. “We help relieve them of that.”

The Women’s Care approach assures the women there’s time to decide, leading them away from a pressured decision, which, in some cases, could even end in an unnecessary and costly abortion. “A lot of women come in feeling like they need to make a decision now and get it over as soon as possible,” Wambach said. “We help relieve them of that.” More senses. In in the past, women were only allowed to see the heartbeat by ultrasound; now, they hear it as well. “The more senses you use, the more bonding can occur,” said Wambach, who noted that the reactions have been even more powerful than anticipated. “We have noticed the looks on people’s faces, and the reactions to hearing the heartbeat. It’s another opportunity to connect.”

In in the past, women were only allowed to see the heartbeat by ultrasound; now, they hear it as well. “The more senses you use, the more bonding can occur,” said Wambach, who noted that the reactions have been even more powerful than anticipated. “We have noticed the looks on people’s faces, and the reactions to hearing the heartbeat. It’s another opportunity to connect.” Visibility, Accessibility. The Women’s Care model, along with its centers being closer to the demographics of those needing the services, Wambach said, have better signage to assure the women will find their way to the right doors, and better front-door access.

The Women’s Care model, along with its centers being closer to the demographics of those needing the services, Wambach said, have better signage to assure the women will find their way to the right doors, and better front-door access. Online advertising. Wambach says women of the age range most likely to seek help will do an online search; thus, current and future advertising needs to be online. “Bismarck, the first location to employ the new model, has already seen significant increases in the number of women coming in for pregnancy tests, up 179 percent. The number of abortion-minded women also has tripled,” she said, explaining that the jump was noted after online advertising went into effect.

The history of the Women’s Care Center model of pregnancy-resource services reveals why it has become the nation’s largest, and most effective, such center—and why Bismarck’s site has already seen a large increase in clients served.In 1984, its first year, the original center in Indiana served 300 women; today, it serves over 400 daily in its 32 locations in 11 states, with 92 percent of pregnant women served overall having chosen life for their babies.“Last year alone, over 28,000 Women’s Care clients were given needed help and resources,” said Angela Wambach, executive director of the three North Dakota sites, including Bismarck, Fargo and Devils Lake.When Janet E. Smith, a respected Catholic theologian, founded the first Women’s Care Center in Indiana, she located it near the University of Notre Dame, where she was a professor, close to an abortion facility. “That’s one of the reasons it ended up being so successful, and something they try to duplicate with all their centers,” Wambach said.Better access means more babies saved, and more parents prepared to move through an unplanned pregnancy successfully. Other factors in success, according to Wambach, include:Recently, Women’s Care Center received the most prestigious pro-life award in the nation, the Evangelium Vitae Award, from the University of Notre Dame.Wambach says the Bismarck staff has never been busier, and all have been encouraged with the results, and empowered through the training to better meet clients’ needs.The remaining and largest need, she said, is finding a suitable new site and rallying the community to support it financially. “Finding a more visible, accessible location, and to have the community’s support to help us fund that dream, will bring this vision to completion,” she said. “We’re serving more and definitely see a large need in the community.”Wambach said she sees the potential for tripled clientele with a new location. “I think we could be very busy and effective in what we do, saving the lives of babies, as well as the moms and dads,” she said. “The community support will ultimately be what drives growth and the numbers we’re able to serve, since we’re 100 percent donor-funded.”Wambach said the dedication of the Bismarck-area pro-life community is impressive, and she looks forward to the realization of the new center. “It’s really the community’s, with their staff serving their own neighbors,” she said. “The money stays there to serve their own.”A local board led by Jerry Obritsch, M.D., and Al Weisbeck recently was formed, along with the addition of Valerie Jundt, Director of Communication. To learn more about the Women’s Care Center, call Val at 701-471-3312. Donations can be directed to: 1120 College Dr. #204, Bismarck, ND, 58501 or online at www.teamfirstchoice.com.